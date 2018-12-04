Senvest Management LLC Purchases 79,579 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,579 shares during the quarter. CEVA comprises approximately 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,484. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.35.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Barclays lowered their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

