Senvest Management LLC Sells 92,401 Shares of Digimarc Corp (DMRC)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,401 shares during the quarter. Digimarc accounts for 1.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 6.39% of Digimarc worth $23,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 331,052 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2,006.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. National Securities set a $43.00 target price on shares of Digimarc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $270,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,049.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.75. Digimarc Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 157.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digimarc Corp will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

