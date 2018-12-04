SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,046 Shares of IQIYI Inc (IQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 361.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in IQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQIYI by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in IQIYI by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IQIYI Inc has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. CLSA began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 49,046 Shares of IQIYI Inc (IQ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-49046-shares-of-iqiyi-inc-iq.html.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.