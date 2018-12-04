SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 510,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $852,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 175.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $224,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Standpoint Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen set a $106.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

