SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX (IDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX (BATS:IDV) by 819.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 115,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX by 9.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX by 148.4% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,699,000 after purchasing an additional 60,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX alerts:

Shares of ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX (IDV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-1-65-million-holdings-in-ishares-tr-intl-select-divid-etf-ix-idv.html.

About ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/INTL SELECT DIVID ETF IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.