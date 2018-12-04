SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,231 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 135,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 315,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/sg-americas-securities-llc-reduces-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.