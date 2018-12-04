Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,379 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 1,286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Loews by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Loews by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Loews by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on L shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

