Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Aramark by 985.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

