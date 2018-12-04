Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

SHLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of SHLX opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 80.40% and a negative return on equity of 215.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 119.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,766,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,507 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,942,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,954,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,021,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 852,367 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 4,420,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,515,000 after purchasing an additional 349,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

