Shield Therapeutics (STX) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock remained flat at $GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading on Tuesday. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

In other news, insider Carl Sterritt purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £29,999.90 ($39,200.18).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

