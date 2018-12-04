SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (SHECY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SHECY stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.05. SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

SHECY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

About SHIN ETSU Chem/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

