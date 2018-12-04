Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Bought by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Shire were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHPG. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shire by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,040,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Shire by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Shire during the third quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shire by 341.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

SHPG opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $182.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

