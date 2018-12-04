Shopify Inc (SHOP) Director Steven Alan Collins Sells 5,000 Shares

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Steven Alan Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.19, for a total transaction of C$785,950.00.

Steven Alan Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Steven Alan Collins sold 5,000 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.59, for a total transaction of C$707,950.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Steven Alan Collins sold 5,000 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.59, for a total transaction of C$717,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Steven Alan Collins sold 2,000 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.89, for a total transaction of C$273,780.00.

SHOP stock traded down C$8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$199.03. 299,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,464. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of C$117.11 and a twelve month high of C$232.65.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

