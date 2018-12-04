Short Interest in ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) Decreases By 40.8%

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,448 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 2,439,799 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,408 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.78 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. ChemoCentryx had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Markus J. Cappel sold 30,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $332,909.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,233.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Schall sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $86,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,380,940 shares of company stock valued at $86,264,863 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 203.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 47.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/short-interest-in-chemocentryx-inc-ccxi-decreases-by-40-8.html.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.