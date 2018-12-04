Short Interest in Coty Inc (COTY) Declines By 5.2%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,360,248 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 65,764,746 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,635,127 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab acquired 5,400,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,006,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 294,508,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,176,484.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,023,447 shares of company stock worth $97,704,004 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/short-interest-in-coty-inc-coty-declines-by-5-2.html.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.