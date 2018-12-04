Short Interest in Ingredion Inc (INGR) Increases By 165.3%

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,436,833 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the October 31st total of 2,049,692 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,550 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $146.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In related news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Ingredion Inc (INGR) Increases By 165.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/short-interest-in-ingredion-inc-ingr-increases-by-165-3.html.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.