Short Interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Declines By 36.4%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,694 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 617,457 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 816,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Alasdair Jonathan Kemsley Pein bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $27,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herman Kotze bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $80,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,036 shares of company stock worth $265,244. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.03 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

UEPS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

