Short Interest in Regions Financial Corp (RF) Drops By 19.2%

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,429,669 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 24,034,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,402,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE RF opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 28,691,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,489,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,993,000 after buying an additional 3,013,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,318,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,496,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 95,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday. Argus began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

