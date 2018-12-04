Short Interest in UBS Group AG (UBS) Expands By 86.9%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,990,674 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 10,158,411 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Shares of UBS opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,054,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,059 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,558,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 739,617 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,233,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,938,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

