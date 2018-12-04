SiaCashCoin (SCC) Price Hits $0.0001

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SiaCashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SiaCashCoin has a market capitalization of $979,673.00 and approximately $10,559.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SiaCashCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.02308585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00145070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00193000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.54 or 0.10475460 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SiaCashCoin Token Profile

SiaCashCoin launched on March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,541,509,684 tokens. The official website for SiaCashCoin is www.SiaCashCoin.com. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin.

SiaCashCoin Token Trading

SiaCashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SiaCashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SiaCashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SiaCashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.