Signals Network Trading Up 19.5% Over Last Week (SGN)

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Signals Network token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Signals Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Signals Network has a total market cap of $256,201.00 and $0.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.02286039 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00150085 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.10601789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Signals Network

Signals Network launched on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,988,602 tokens. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. Signals Network’s official message board is blog.signals.network. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signals Network

Signals Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signals Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

