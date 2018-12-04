SilverCrest Metals Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.30 to C$4.45 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.68.

Shares of SIL opened at C$3.20 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$1.26 and a 52 week high of C$3.80.

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $79,814 over the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

