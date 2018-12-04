SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.13 (Hold) from the fifteen analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has issued a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers’ rating score has declined by 4.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $13.71 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SITE Centers an industry rank of 97 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

SITC opened at $12.54 on Friday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.