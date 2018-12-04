SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Holdings Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.32% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,949,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 648,424 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,950,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,521 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 197,886 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $878,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,112.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $1,044,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $6,579,665. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 3.90%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

