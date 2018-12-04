Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 119.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 36.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 37.6% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $76,970.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,006 shares of company stock worth $1,271,350. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $438.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 490.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

