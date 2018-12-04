SM Energy (SM) Trading 6.1% Higher

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.65. 2,299,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,983,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Howard Weil raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Scotia Howard Weill raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SM Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SM Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

