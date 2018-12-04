Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart & Final Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Smart & Final Stores posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smart & Final Stores.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart & Final Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NYSE SFS opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. Smart & Final Stores has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $112,961.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,273.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Smart & Final Stores by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

