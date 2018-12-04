Smart Sand (SND) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SND. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Smart Sand from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Smart Sand from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Smart Sand from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $135.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.19. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, CFO Lee E. Beckelman bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,441,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

