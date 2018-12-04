SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SFTBY stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFTBY shares. UBS Group started coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoftBank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

