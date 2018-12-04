Software (SOW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.37 ($51.59).

Get Software alerts:

SOW stock opened at €36.40 ($42.33) on Friday. Software has a twelve month low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a twelve month high of €49.80 ($57.91).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.