Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu Sells 9,000 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $279,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 15th, Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $277,470.00.
Solid Biosciences stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 201,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $54.84.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 58.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.
