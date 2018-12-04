Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock Price

Media stories about Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a daily sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$99.00 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$93.60 and a twelve month high of C$109.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$113.75.

In related news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

