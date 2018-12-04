Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Stock Price

News stories about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a news sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Tiffany & Co.’s score:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total transaction of $1,138,588.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,148 shares of company stock worth $2,839,461 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

