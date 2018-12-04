Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) Stock Price

Press coverage about VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VLPNY opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces and processes hot and cold-rolled steel; electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated plates; electrical steel strips; and heavy plates, as well as turbine casings.

