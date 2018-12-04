Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price

News headlines about Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gildan Activewear earned a media sentiment score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TSE GIL traded up C$0.53 on Tuesday, hitting C$45.07. The company had a trading volume of 994,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,192. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.03 and a 12-month high of C$45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Benito Masi sold 31,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.57, for a total value of C$1,282,174.28. Also, Director Maryse Bertrand purchased 1,200 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.40 per share, with a total value of C$49,680.00. Insiders sold 77,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,662 in the last ninety days.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

