Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of Nova Scotia earned a news impact score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysis:

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.50 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.08.

BNS opened at C$72.57 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$69.01 and a 1-year high of C$83.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

In related news, Director Brian J. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$75.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,900.00. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.19 per share, with a total value of C$250,131.77. Insiders acquired 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $991,770 over the last 90 days.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-very-likely-to-impact-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-stock-price.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.