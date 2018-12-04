Media headlines about SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.04 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:SNYFY opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.91. SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/sony-finl-holdi-adr-snyfy-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-2-04.html.

About SONY Finl HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

