SophiaTX Price Hits $0.0288 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bit-Z and Kucoin. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $125,024.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SophiaTX has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.02325472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00150087 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00193406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.95 or 0.10580506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,230,567 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

