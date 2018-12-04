Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1,982.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,377 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 827.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2,711.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 216,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 208,409 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $10,741,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/southern-co-so-shares-bought-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.