Southern Co (SO) Stake Lessened by Cortland Advisers LLC

Cortland Advisers LLC lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cortland Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Southern worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Southern by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Southern Co (SO) Stake Lessened by Cortland Advisers LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/southern-co-so-stake-lessened-by-cortland-advisers-llc.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.