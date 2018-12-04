Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,774 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,897,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,981,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,041,000 after buying an additional 6,981,045 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 847,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after buying an additional 828,692 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 802,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 770,829 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,496,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after buying an additional 600,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt bought 25,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

