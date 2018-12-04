SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.51% of SpartanNash worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $673.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SpartanNash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider David M. Staples sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $219,944.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,963.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Hacker sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

