SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

CBND stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

