SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (MBG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $26.20.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

