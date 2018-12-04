SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

