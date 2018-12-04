SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,057,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 151,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 447,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

