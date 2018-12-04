Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,405.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 279.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,600,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/spdr-sp-pharmaceuticals-etf-xph-shares-bought-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.