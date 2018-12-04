Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,000

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,300 ($82.32) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

SPX has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 7,400 ($96.69) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,250 ($81.67) to GBX 6,550 ($85.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,360 ($83.10) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,420 ($83.89).

SPX stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,325 ($82.65). The stock had a trading volume of 166,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 4,681 ($61.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,155 ($80.43).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the design, maintenance, and provision of industrial and commercial steam systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

