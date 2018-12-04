Splunk (SPLK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $110.07 on Friday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 472.3% during the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 152.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

