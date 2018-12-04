Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,365,483 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 1,008,800 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after buying an additional 571,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Bradley Lukow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $230,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $576,147.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 610,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,659,557.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 103,500 shares of company stock worth $2,366,855 and have sold 289,475 shares worth $8,032,053. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

